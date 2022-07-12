Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Tech Drops Amid Layoffs -- Tech Roundup

07/12/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell sharply as more companies in the sector unveiled layoffs.

Software giant Microsoft is cutting about 1% of its roughly 181,000-strong workforce, the latest in a string of layoffs by high-profile tech companies.

Rapid-delivery startup Gopuff told its investors that it's cutting 10% of its workforce, or about 1,500 employees, amid growing concerns about the economy.

Electric pickup-truck maker Rivian Automotive plans to cut costs and halt hiring of non-factory workers as part of an effort to steady itself after a rough patch.

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Canoo surged after Walmart, the world's largest retailer by sales, agreed to buy 4,500 of the company's forthcoming electric delivery vehicles, as the retail giant looks to bolster its e-commerce delivery service with a fleet powered by electricity.

Elon Musk's SpaceX sustained an apparent setback during a test of one of its rocket boosters, with a video showing a fiery explosion under the vehicle.

Court-appointed liquidators for cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital said its founders can't be located and aren't cooperating in the investigation of its assets, allegations that the founders denied. Alphabet's Google has countersued Match Group, alleging the dating-app company broke its contract to participate in its app store.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1659ET

HOT NEWS