Tech Drops As Stocks Affected By Archegos Unwinding Recoup Some Losses - Tech Roundup

03/30/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell after Treasury yields rose.

Some of the stocks hardest hit in the fallout from the unwinding of Archegos Capital recouped portions of their losses.

Shares of Baidu.com and Tencent Music Entertainment each rose by more than 5% after losing roughly one third of their value earlier in the month.

One hedge-fund manager said the storm of volatility has not passed for the stocks, however.

"The volume on Baidu is still about 4-5 times what it was on average before this started," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, who is betting on a rebound for Baidu, Tencent Music and others.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi became the latest tech company to launch a foray into the electric-vehicle market, pledging $10 billion over the next decade to the effort. Higher Treasury yields also weighed on the tech sector.

Rising yields still have "the power of shock and we've seen this is going to be in very growthy names that have very high multiples and are most impacted by the cost of borrowing going up," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at investment advisory Wealthspire Advisors.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1728ET

