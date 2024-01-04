Shares of technology companies fell as traders continued to fret about the valuation of mega-cap tech companies.

Apple shares continued to decline following warnings from analysts at brokerage Barclays about the sustainability of the Silicon Valley giant's stock gains in light of slowing sales.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund, which tracks the aggregate performance of the seven largest tech stocks, lost more than 0.5% and is down more than 2.5% for the first three trading sessions of the year, traditionally a robust time for stocks.

Intel appointed Justin Hotard as executive vice president and general manager of its data-center and AI group, effective Feb. 1.

An official for the U.S. labor-relations agency accused SpaceX of violating a federal workplace law by firing employees who circulated a letter criticizing founder Elon Musk.

