Shares of technology companies fell in trepidation as some of the largest Silicon Valley firms prepared to report earnings.

Google owner Alphabet and OpenAI affiliate Microsoft are two of the leaders of the artificial-intelligence craze.

Shares of both declined after their earnings, even as Microsoft's AI revenue topped Wall Street targets.

01-30-24 1744ET