Tech Drops on Rate Concerns -- Tech Roundup

02/17/2023 | 05:12pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell amid concerns about rising interest rates. Higher Treasury yields in the short term make tech bets less attractive, said one strategist.

"There's been a question about big tech and medium tech, which are what we call long-duration companies, because most of their earnings are in the future," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The Commerce Department tapped Todd Fisher, a veteran of investment firm KKR, to help allot payments to chip makers from $52.7 billion in federal funding intended to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Amazon.com will ask workers to come into the office at least three days a week starting in May.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.97% 97.2 Delayed Quote.16.85%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.64% 57.18 Delayed Quote.23.98%
HOT NEWS