Tech Drops on Rate Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid concerns about rising interest rates. Higher Treasury yields in the short term make tech bets less attractive, said one strategist.

"There's been a question about big tech and medium tech, which are what we call long-duration companies, because most of their earnings are in the future," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The Commerce Department tapped Todd Fisher, a veteran of investment firm KKR, to help allot payments to chip makers from $52.7 billion in federal funding intended to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Amazon.com will ask workers to come into the office at least three days a week starting in May.

