Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Edges Higher Amid Defensive Bias -- Tech Roundup

07/01/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders favored value and defensive sectors such as industrials and utilities over growth sectors.

A crisis lingered in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin remained below the psychologically significant $20,000 level.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange that gives FTX an option to buy BlockFi for as much as $240 million. Mr. Bankman-Fried has attempted to stabilize crypto markets by backstopping distressed companies, an action that has opened opportunities for buying out some of the firms.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1702ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pMeta Platforms to End Digital Wallet Novi Pilot on Sept. 1
DJ
05:51pBrazil's Petrobras reaches deal with regulator for royalties payments on shale oil unit
RE
05:49pU.S. 5-year offshore drilling plan contemplates zero to 11 auctions
RE
05:45pFed gets newest policymaker, as inflation, recession fears mount
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.01% to 135.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 1.43% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 1.25% to $1.0426 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.88% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pMexican leader hails new but unfinished refinery at formal launch
RE
05:31pU.S. sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems -Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS