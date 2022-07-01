Tech Edges Higher Amid Defensive Bias -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders favored value and defensive sectors such as industrials and utilities over growth sectors.

A crisis lingered in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin remained below the psychologically significant $20,000 level.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange that gives FTX an option to buy BlockFi for as much as $240 million. Mr. Bankman-Fried has attempted to stabilize crypto markets by backstopping distressed companies, an action that has opened opportunities for buying out some of the firms.

