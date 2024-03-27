Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as the artificial-intelligence rally slowed somewhat.

Amazon.com said it has invested an additional $2.75 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, a major investment from a tech giant looking to compete with Microsoft, Google and others in the AI arms race.

Nvidia shares slid as speculative-bubble concerns lingered around the maker of high-end chips.

Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence company xAI will make its Grok chatbot available to all premium subscribers of social-media platform X, extending a rollout from the intertwined businesses that began late last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. businessmen and scholars, as the world's second-largest economy seeks to attract overseas investment and prop up its ailing economy.

