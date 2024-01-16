Shares of technology companies rose slightly as traders continued to chase gains in the sector.

Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia rallied after analysts said their stocks did not yet reflect the full potential of artificial-intelligence associated opportunities despite a torrid run.

Both chip makers have risen by roughly 15% for the year to date, even as most U.S. stocks have retreatred.

Semiconductor-manufacturing technology maker Synopsys agreed to buy rival design software maker Ansys for about $35 billion in cash and stock.

Uber said it is shutting down Drizly, the alcohol-delivery service it acquired for $1.1 billion in 2021, accepting final orders in March.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 1733ET