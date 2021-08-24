Log in
Tech Edges Lower As Traders Rotate Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup

08/24/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Shares of technology companies ticked down as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, those that were hardest hit during the depths of the pandemic.

Self-driving car concern Waymo LLC is opening its driver-supported robotaxis in San Francisco to selected riders, an important test for the Google sister company's technology and business in a major city.

Samsung plans to increase investments by one third to more than $205 billion over the next three years, as the South Korean conglomerate pursues leadership in chip manufacturing and a bigger role in Covid-19 vaccine production.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1725ET

