Tech Edges Up On Value Bias -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into value sectors.

Several top executives at Lordstown Motors Corp. sold off chunks of stock in the electric-truck startup ahead of reporting financial results, according to regulatory filings disclosing the transactions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The news weighed on shares that are already down by roughly two thirds from recent highs.

Amazon.com is hosting its second Prime Day in eight months after it postponed the 2020 iteration of the self-created shopping holiday because of the pandemic.

