Tech-Enabled SnapNurse Disrupts Medical Staffing Industry, Reaches 75,000% Growth

The on-demand healthcare staffing startup is growing 6,250% month-over-month

SnapNurse, the first and only tech-enabled platform that facilitates medical staffing in just 24 to 48 hours, has reached meteoric growth of 75,000% in the last 12 months, and looks to continue that growth trajectory with market expansion into retail pharmacy, enterprise, and healthcare deserts (areas that are 60 minutes away from acute care hospitals).

The rapid turnaround time in deploying medical staff to understaffed healthcare facilities –– enabled through the startup’s robust technology –– has been a key differentiator for SnapNurse and primary driver of its rocketship growth since its launch in 2017.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really pulled back the curtain on how archaic and inefficient paper-based processes are within today’s healthcare industry, especially during times of crisis,” said Cherie Kloss, SnapNurse CEO and founder. “At SnapNurse, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide dependable, experienced and credentialed medical staff to hospitals and healthcare facilities in need as quickly as possible. I am excited to broaden SnapNurse’s presence and capabilities, as we continue to support the country’s ongoing vaccination rollout.

By the numbers:

More than 150,000 medical professionals are registered on the platform

In 2020, more than 10,000 medical professionals were deployed to areas of need

SnapNurse has supported more than 1,000 healthcare facilities to date

SnapNurse grew from 20 to more than 200 employees in the last 12 months

“SnapNurse disrupted healthcare staffing by creating a self-service model to accelerate the placement of healthcare providers,” said Jeff Richards, COO of SnapNurse. “It’s not a matter of insufficient supply. We have an abundance of qualified healthcare professionals, but the challenge has been connecting these individuals who are ready, able and willing to go to the facilities that need them –– and to do it in an efficient way. That has been our mission since day one –– to use technology to eliminate the countless hurdles that tend to slow the process of deploying medical staff quickly.”

As a result of their ability to place medical staff in just 24 to 48 hours versus the standard 11 to 14 days, SnapNurse has achieved momentous growth, adding more than 200 team members to their internal staff and reaching more than $350 million in revenue in Q1 2021 entirely through organic growth.

SnapNurse’s growth this quarter comes on the heels of a $15 million investment from Pivotal Group in November 2020. The investment has helped foster the company’s expansion and software development as they continue making strides toward becoming the quickest, most dependable solution for connecting quality onsite medical staff to healthcare facilities in need.

About SnapNurse

SnapNurse provides the only technology platform for quality nurses and medical professionals to find short-term engagements without the hassle of paperwork and job boards, as well as allowing medical facilities to find the most relevant staff instantly. SnapNurse’s underlying technology, Instastaff, enables sourcing, applicant tracking, workforce management, time card approvals, booking, and credentialing, and its proprietary Paymint system allows for daily payments to workers at the end of every shift. These tech processes power massive scale and quality for both facilities and medical professionals. For more information, please visit https://www.snapnurse.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005300/en/