Tech Falls Amid Antitrust Action Fears From Democratic Congress -- Tech Roundup

01/06/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as investors rotated out of a sector that had thrived for much of 2020 into companies that have more to gain from Democratic control of both houses of U.S. Congress.

Shares of Internet giants Facebook, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.com declined as investors braced for "trust-busting" legislation that some Democrats have long vowed to level against Big Tech.

Shares of Apple had initially been flat after the company said its 2020 growth exceeded internal targets.

Shares of Tesla rallied in anticipation of more incentives for electric cars under the Democratic Party.

Separately, U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings by expanding a blacklist of companies for U.S. investors launched in November, WSJ reported.

U.K. officials are preparing an antitrust investigation of Nvidia's $40 billion deal to acquire British chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.32% 227.61 Delayed Quote.3.30%
ALPHABET INC. -0.99% 1722.88 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
APPLE INC. -3.37% 126.6 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
FACEBOOK INC -2.83% 263.31 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.25% 8120 End-of-day quote.0.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.23% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
TESLA, INC. 2.84% 755.98 Delayed Quote.4.17%
