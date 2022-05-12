Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Falls as Downward Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

05/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as downward momentum gathered in the sector.

The stratospheric gains enjoyed by cryptocurrencies, electric-vehicle concerns, tech-oriented special-purpose acquisition companies, and other tech issues have dramatically reversed in recent weeks.

"That's what's done the best over the last few years, so investor psychology tends to focus on those names," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"If you've made a lot of money in a stock and you're worried about something coming down, you're more likely to sell something that's up sharply than something [already in the red]."

Japanese tech investment giant SoftBank Group reported a $26.2 billion loss on its big portfolio of technology companies in the first three months of the year, reflecting the reversal in tech fortunes.

Shares of co-working giant WeWork rallied after it said a first-quarter loss narrowed sharply as gross desk sales reached prepandemic levels with the gradual return of employees in the U.S. to in-person work.

Foxconn Technology Group, the world's biggest iPhone assembler, said it faces logistics disruptions and other challenges in China stemming from the country's stringent Covid-19 control measures. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pSoutheast Asian leaders face rights questions, flying shoe on Washington debut
RE
05:51pWorld shares sink as inflation, economic fears persist
RE
05:50pPowell says Fed will fix inflation, calls price stability 'bedrock' of economy
RE
05:46pDefiant U.S. Senator Rand Paul stymies effort to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
05:46pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:43pU.S. President considering Korea DMZ visit when traveling to Asia this month
RE
05:41pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:39pDollar Lost 1.28% to 128.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2201 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 1.26% to $1.0383 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, ..
3Global markets live: Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
4Fertilizers: Another crisis is looming
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS