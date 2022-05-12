Tech Falls as Downward Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as downward momentum gathered in the sector.

The stratospheric gains enjoyed by cryptocurrencies, electric-vehicle concerns, tech-oriented special-purpose acquisition companies, and other tech issues have dramatically reversed in recent weeks.

"That's what's done the best over the last few years, so investor psychology tends to focus on those names," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"If you've made a lot of money in a stock and you're worried about something coming down, you're more likely to sell something that's up sharply than something [already in the red]."

Japanese tech investment giant SoftBank Group reported a $26.2 billion loss on its big portfolio of technology companies in the first three months of the year, reflecting the reversal in tech fortunes.

Shares of co-working giant WeWork rallied after it said a first-quarter loss narrowed sharply as gross desk sales reached prepandemic levels with the gradual return of employees in the U.S. to in-person work.

Foxconn Technology Group, the world's biggest iPhone assembler, said it faces logistics disruptions and other challenges in China stemming from the country's stringent Covid-19 control measures.

