Shares of technology companies were flat as traders caught their breath after a hectic earnings season.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the broad S&P 500, is up 22% for the year to date after strong earnings from Apple, Microsoft and others.

Bitcoin fell to a roughly two-month low after Binance, the largest crypto exchange, paused bitcoin withdrawals twice over the weekend.

PayPal Holdings fell in late trading after the payment-technology concern posted quarterly earnings short of some Wall Street targets.

