Tech Flat Amid Regulatory Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were flat amid concerns about regulatory pressure.

Alphabet's Google has offered concessions in an attempt to head off a possible U.S. antitrust lawsuit aimed at its massive ad-tech business, The Wall Street Journal reported, a sign that legal and regulatory pressures on the tech giant are coming to a head.

Shares of Meta Platforms, another tech giant in regulators' sights, also slipped.

Elon Musk said he plans to increase child-care benefits at his companies, citing concerns about potential population decline.

