Tech Flat As Investors Rotate Out Of Sector -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were flat as valuation concerns triggered a rotation out of the mega cap tech stocks that led the stock market for 2020.

"It's still game-on for small cap and it looks like we're seeing more and more money flowing into emerging markets," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at financial-advice firm The Colony Group. "You've had huge outperformance of large cap over small cap, huge outperformance of domestic over international." Recently, big investors have viewed the weak dollar and mounting strength in the domestic economy as a motivation to "rebalance portfolios," buying into highly cyclical, small-cap and value stocks, the strategist said.

"I think there's going to be a tug of war between growth and value style exposure," said Mr. Steinberg.

Business software maker Salesforce.com plans for most of its employees to work remotely part- or full-time after the pandemic and to reduce its real-estate footprint as a result even as it hires more workers, hinting at the pandemic's lasting impact on how tech companies manage their workforces.

The price of digital currency bitcoin shot above $47,000 for the first time as speculators jumped on the bandwagon in the wake of Tesla's decision to keep some of its corporate treasury reserves in the cryptocurrency. It was the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements from figures on Wall Street and corporate America.

Shares of online retail-services provider Shopify rallied after reports its checkout and payment processing system, Shop Pay, would be available on some Facebook platforms. Shares of ride-hailing app Lyft rallied after hours as it posted a narrower loss for 2020 even as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on demand.

