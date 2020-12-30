Tech Flat As Tesla Sees Boost From 'Window Dressing' -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were flat as some high-momentum stocks benefited from "window dressing."

Portfolio managers often pile into the best performing stocks of the year in December so that year-end statements for fund investors include the biggest winners.

Shares of 2020 standout Tesla rose sharply, as did the value of digital currency bitcoin. The price of bitcoin was on the cusp of $29,000 for the first time, more than quintuple its lows earlier in the year.

France has resumed collecting what is known as its digital-services tax, following a suspension of the levy on large U.S. tech companies such as Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google in response to threats of retaliation from the U.S.

Uber Technologies and Amazon-backed Deliveroo are among a number of food-delivery businesses seeking to secure deals with workers and unions in the hope of averting legislation that could force them to treat delivery drivers as employees, potentially upending their business models.

