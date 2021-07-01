Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Flat On Value Rotation Ahead Of Jobs Data - Tech Roundup

07/01/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies were flat as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the economic growth rate.

Investment firm General Atlantic, a growth investor that made early bets on Alibaba Group Holding and Priceline.com, has collected $3 billion for a fund that gives the firm more time and money to develop four companies it has backed.

Zebra Technologies agreed to buy warehouse automation startup Fetch Robotics in a deal aimed at expanding the logistics-equipment provider's services to help businesses manage supply chains. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1728ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pCommunications Services Up As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.38% to 111.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.50% to $1.3762 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.05% to $1.1852 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pTech Flat On Value Rotation Ahead Of Jobs Data - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pU.S. CBO doubles growth forecast to 7.4%; sees slight drop in federal deficit
RE
05:23pConsumer Cos Up On Building Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:19pHealth Care Up As Traders Buy Into Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
4U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UK's Micro Focus reports smaller first-half loss o..

HOT NEWS