Tech Flat On Value Rotation Ahead Of Jobs Data - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were flat as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the economic growth rate.

Investment firm General Atlantic, a growth investor that made early bets on Alibaba Group Holding and Priceline.com, has collected $3 billion for a fund that gives the firm more time and money to develop four companies it has backed.

Zebra Technologies agreed to buy warehouse automation startup Fetch Robotics in a deal aimed at expanding the logistics-equipment provider's services to help businesses manage supply chains.

Rob Curran

