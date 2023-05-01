Shares of technology companies were flat as earnings euphoria cooled.

Logitech International rose after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their rating on the Swiss maker of computer peripherals.

Apple ticked down ahead of its earnings report after analysts at brokerage UBS warned it could miss earnings targets because of weakening U.S. demand.

Foxconn Technology Group, a contract manufacturer for Apple and other electronics companies, is attempting to wiggle out of an investment deal with Lordstown Motors, raising the prospect that the electric-truck startup could seek bankruptcy protection.

05-01-23 1731ET