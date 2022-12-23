Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Flat as Flight from Sector Set to Continue -- Tech Roundup

12/23/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies were more or less flat as a flight from the sector looked set to continue.

The Nasdaq Composite is trading near its lows of the year, down roughly 34% for 2022 to date.

The tech index had more than doubled during the pandemic rally. Many chip makers have incurred even deeper losses as inventory mounts and the spike in demand during the pandemic recedes.

Memory chip maker Micron rose slightly Friday after a sharp selloff. Facebook parent Meta Platforms agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of allowing Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private information.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1722ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.79% 118.04 Delayed Quote.-65.18%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.21% 10497.86 Real-time Quote.-33.04%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pU.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.59% This Week to 97.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0617 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.74% to $1.2051 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Lost 2.86% to 132.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pDogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.56% to $1221.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16815.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up as Defensive Bias Boosts Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Up, But Trail Market for '22 -- Communcations Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2Alameda's ex-CEO tells judge she hid billions in loans to FTX execs
3MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
4FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
5Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors

HOT NEWS