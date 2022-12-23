Tech Flat as Flight from Sector Set to Continue -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were more or less flat as a flight from the sector looked set to continue.

The Nasdaq Composite is trading near its lows of the year, down roughly 34% for 2022 to date.

The tech index had more than doubled during the pandemic rally. Many chip makers have incurred even deeper losses as inventory mounts and the spike in demand during the pandemic recedes.

Memory chip maker Micron rose slightly Friday after a sharp selloff. Facebook parent Meta Platforms agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of allowing Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private information.

