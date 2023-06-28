Shares of technology companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the sustainability of a major first-half rally for the industry group.

Semiconductor stocks were weak amid concerns about the impact of restrictions on exchange of Artificial-Intelligence technology between the U.S. and China.

Memory chip maker Micron Technology rose after posting better-than-expected results for its May quarter.

Sports-merchandise giant Fanatics raised its offer for sports-betting operator PointsBet Holdings' U.S. business by 50% to $225 million in the latest salvo in a bidding war between Fanatics and gambling competitor DraftKings.

Google violated its promised standards when placing video ads on other websites, according to new research into its online-ad business.

