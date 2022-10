Shares of technology companies were flat as mega cap stocks held recent gains.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell sharply as the automaker cut its full-year sales projections, reflecting, in part, changes to vehicle-shipping patterns. Inflation pressures are affecting Tesla's logistics and battery supply requirements, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

