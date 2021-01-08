Tech Gain Amid Signs Of Speculative Bubble In Some Pockets -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum in the sector built.

Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, was the latest strategist to diagnose a speculative bubble in stocks and other assets.

On the stock market, the most richly valued assets are tech stocks after investors crowded into "pandemic winners" such as Apple, Amazon.com and Netflix for much of last year.

Similarly, shares of electric-car maker Tesla continued their stunning upward spiral, adding more than 7% to trade above $865, more than eight times their value a year earlier.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining value at an even faster pace. Bitcoin saw its own furious rally continue this week, ending the week above $40,000.

U.K. antitrust officials are investigating whether Google's plan to remove some user-tracking tools from its Chrome browser could hurt competition in the online-advertising industry.

