Tech Gains On Growth Bias -- Tech Roundup

04/01/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose as investors started the second quarter by rotating back into a sector that had fallen out of favor during the first-quarter ascent in Treasury yields.

"The concept has always been that tech earnings are in the future, and if rates are going up, you have to discount it back to today's rate the value or price of the stock should come down," said Randy Warren, chief investment officer at the Warren Safer-Equity Fund. For that reason, he said, earnings multiples attributed to these stocks have come down.

"The flip side of that argument is that tech, generally, are the companies that are making all the money...not in the future, today," said Mr. Warren.

"I think you're going to see a rotation this quarter into the sector because last quarter they were out of favor."

Shares of French information-technology consultancy Atos tumbled after reports its auditors found accounting errors at two U.S. units.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1631ET

