Shares of technology companies rallied, recovering some of their recent losses, after muted consumer inflation data increased the chances of a Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming months.

Shares of Microsoft, Apple and Meta Platforms rose ahead of their earnings reports. Shares of artificial-intelligence poster child Nvidia rose 0.7%, but remain more than 10% below their July peaks.

New York investment firm Apollo Global agreed to buy Everi Holdings and the gambling and slot machine business of International Game Technology in a deal valued at about $6.3 billion. The transaction replaces a previous deal in which IGT said it would spin out its gaming arm and merge it with Everi to build a company generating about $2.7 billion in annual revenue.

07-26-24 1740ET