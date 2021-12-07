Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Rallies As Apple, Intel Gain -- Tech Roundup

12/07/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies saw some of their biggest gains in recent months as worries about economic growth and interest rates subsided.

The SPDR Select Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, rose by 3.5%, and neared all-time highs. "While optimism is high that the Omicron won't lead to widespread lockdowns in the U.S., some restrictions could threaten the outlook and allow the Fed to wait a month before accelerating its taper plan," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Chipmakers rose after Intel unveiled a plan to take its Mobileye self-driving car unit public. Rival Nvidia rose by roughly 7% as fears about supply-chain outages and the Omicron variant subsided.

Shares of Apple rose sharply after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on the tech giant, saying investors were underestimating the potential of new products in the augmented-reality and self-driving car businesses, citing its success launching "wearables" in recent years.

Meta Platforms rose slightly as Instagram executives pledged to make the social network safer for teens, and as representatives of Rohingya refugees sued Facebook, alleging the platform perpetuated a genocide in Myanmar.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk criticized the Biden administration's plan for providing rebates on electric-car purchases, urging the government to minimize its role in the industry. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1745ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pNickel Mines to buy 70% stake in Indonesia project for $525 million
RE
05:53pRobinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
RE
05:50pAustralia plans to update regulatory framework for payment systems
RE
05:50pCommunications Services Up As Comcast View Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:48pNestle cuts L'Oreal stake by selling $10 billion worth of shares
RE
05:46pTech Rallies As Apple, Intel Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:44pHow Big Tech is faring against U.S. lawsuits and probes
RE
05:37pConsumer Cos Up As Strong Holiday Season Seen -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.07% to 113.57 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.16% to $1.3244 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XP..
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS