Tech Rallies As Traders Buy Into Omicron-Resilient Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied, as traders bought into companies that are likely to thrive even if parts of the world slow reopening due to the Omicron variant.

Shares of iPhone giant Apple rose 2%, and are now up by more than 20% on the month.

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk late Thursday cracked a joke, saying he might quit his jobs, without providing details about which positions he might relinquish or how serious he was about changing roles.

Vishal Garg, chief executive of online mortgage lender Better.com, is taking time off effective immediately, the company said, a week after a video of him laying off hundreds of workers on a Zoom conference call was posted online and viewed by millions.

