Shares of technology companies rose as traders continued to chase upward momentum in the sector.

Shares of Semtech Corp. fell sharply after the chip maker forecast an unexpected quarterly loss.

Not even that sapped the voracious investor demand for semiconductor stocks, and the iShares Semiconductor exchange-traded fund, which tracks the SOXX chip index, rose by almost 2% and is now nearly 50% above its 2022 lows.

Jack Ma, who stepped down as executive chairman of Alibaba Group in 2019 under pressure from the Chinese government, was nonetheless influential in the ecommerce giant's decision to split itself into six separate companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

