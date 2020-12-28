Tech Rises As Upward Momentum In Sector Builds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum was sustained in the sector.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares continued their decline after China's central bank released a harshly worded statement Sunday criticizing its affiliate Ant Group's business practices and instructing the financial-technology giant to shift its focus back to its traditional digital-payments business.

Cisco Systems is scrapping plans to help digitize the modern city, abandoning a "smart cities" venture in the latest example of a big tech company struggling to enter a new market.

Marathon Patent Group rallied after the bitcoin-mining firm agreed to buy 70,000 Antminer pieces of cryptocurrency mining technology. The price of digital currency bitcoin is on a tear, rising to above $27,000 from roughly $17,000 a month ago.

