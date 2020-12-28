Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Rises As Upward Momentum In Sector Builds -- Tech Roundup

12/28/2020 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum was sustained in the sector.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares continued their decline after China's central bank released a harshly worded statement Sunday criticizing its affiliate Ant Group's business practices and instructing the financial-technology giant to shift its focus back to its traditional digital-payments business.

Cisco Systems is scrapping plans to help digitize the modern city, abandoning a "smart cities" venture in the latest example of a big tech company struggling to enter a new market.

Marathon Patent Group rallied after the bitcoin-mining firm agreed to buy 70,000 Antminer pieces of cryptocurrency mining technology. The price of digital currency bitcoin is on a tear, rising to above $27,000 from roughly $17,000 a month ago.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1707ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 8.77% 22025.225 Real-time Quote.212.84%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.85% 44.92 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. 12.18% 12.25 Delayed Quote.1,138.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump
RE
05:58pU.s. house votes to raise covid-19 aid checks for individuals to $2,000, sending measure to senate
RE
05:54pU.S. Congress set to vote on higher relief checks, $740 billion defense bill
RE
05:35pTrump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
RE
05:20pBiden Says Trump Defense, Budget Officials Are Impeding Transition
DJ
05:13pFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF BOSTON : Evaluating the Benefits of a Streamlined Refinance Program
PU
05:13pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Growth View, Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up As Investors Shift Into Conventional Media - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Rises As Upward Momentum In Sector Builds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pFinancials Gain As Stimulus Legislation Seen Buoying Small-Business Lending -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ