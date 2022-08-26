Log in
Tech Slides on Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

08/26/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Shares of technology companies tumbled as investors fled risky sectors in light of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warnings on inflation.

Shares of Web site manager Onfolio Holdings plunged during their trading debut.

Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan was among the few gainers after it said its second-quarter loss narrowed.

Panasonic Holdings, a supplier to electric-vehicle maker Tesla, entered talks to build an additional roughly $4 billion battery plant in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

LastPass, an online password manager with more than 33 million users, said some of its source code and proprietary information was stolen, but no customer information had been taken.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN INC. 2.59% 181.9 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.36% 1127 Delayed Quote.-11.23%
TESLA, INC. -2.70% 288.09 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
