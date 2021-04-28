Tech Slips After Mixed Earnings, But Apple, Facebook Rally In Late Trade -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were more or less flat after a mixed batch of earnings.

Microsoft fell after the software giant posted quarterly sales growth short of some Wall Street estimates.

Shares of social-media concern Pinterest shares slid after its advertising revenue lagged some investors' expectations.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet rallied after it posted better-than-forecast quarterly sales.

Apple shares rose after the computer-and-device maker posted better-than-forecast earnings after the bell.

Facebook shares were also set to rally, likely testing all-time highs in the wake of surprisingly strong revenue growth.

Uber Technologies plans to add features to its app that will further entwine the rides and food-delivery businesses as it steers toward a future when a vaccinated public starts traveling, going to work and potentially ordering-in less frequently.

04-28-21 1742ET