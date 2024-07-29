Shares of technology companies fell slightly as traders awaited earnings from Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms later in the week.

"I don't recall a precedent for what we have witnessed in the last couple weeks," said Jim Paulsen, a veteran Wall Street strategist.

"The damage to the popular Mag 7 stocks - and to those sectors containing these names - has been sizable. But amazingly, most of the rest of the stock market has advanced despite a collapse in the Bull market's leadership," Paulsen said.

Another strategist said the tech sector remains one of the fastest growing on the S&P 500, carried by Magnificent Seven members such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms and, particularly, Nvidia.

"Nvidia has certainly been carrying that sector," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Excluding Nvidia, the earnings growth for the tech industry group of the S&P 500 would be less than half its roughly 17% pace for the first half of the year, said Joyce.

