Shares of technology companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the artificial-intelligence investment craze lingered.

"The core value proposition of enterprise software is the automation of business processes, and with the rapid pace of innovation in Generative AI technologies the scope of work where software can drive real productivity gains looks to expand significantly," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Microsoft alone could see a "$90 billion incremental opportunity" in fiscal 2025, the Morgan Stanley analysts estimated.

Tesla joined 15 Chinese automakers in a pledge to avoid abnormal pricing and promote "core socialist values."

07-06-23