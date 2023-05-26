Shares of technology companies rallied as hopes for a debt-limit compromise and ebullience about artificial-intelligence business prospects spurred gains.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry groups of the S&P 500, rose by more than 2.5% and is up by more than 33% for the year to date.

Nvidia shares rose as the maker of advanced chips benefited from a surge in investor interest in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia came within $40 billion of becoming the first chip maker with a $1 trillion valuation after a 24% rally Wednesday inspired by surprisingly strong quarterly earnings.

Nvidia's surge, following a very strong opening to 2023, was a text-book example of "momentum" stock-market trends, said analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, as reported earlier.

Nutanix, a cloud-computing software and services provider, said an internal investigation into its misuse of third-party software resulted in $11 million in estimated payouts to the vendors involved.

05-26-23 1702ET