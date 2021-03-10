Tech Stocks Extend Their Rebound

By Will Horner

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after fresh inflation data showed a muted increase in consumer prices for February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the S&P 500 gained 0.9%, a day after the broad market gauge gained 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2% as technology stocks extended their advance after they surged higher on Tuesday in one of the best days for the sector in months.

Markets have seesawed in the past few weeks, as investors have watched yields on U.S. government debt surge amid expectations of both higher inflation and an economic recovery.

Those higher yields have narrowed the relative valuation gap between safer bonds and riskier stocks and made bond returns more attractive to some investors.

Fresh data out Wednesday showed that a key inflation gauge rose 0.4% last month, in line with expectations. That may help assuage concerns that a sharp increase in inflation would prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 1.540%, from 1.545% on Tuesday. This year's steep rise in yields, which had fallen as low as 0.915% at the start of 2021, partly reflects expectations that the Fed will boost short-term interest rates.

That is because improved economic prospects are fueling bets on sectors such as banking and energy, which would benefit from a rebound, and away from the technology stocks that rallied during Covid-19 lockdowns last year. That's given a boost to the Dow industrials, which have outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

"We have seen a genuine rotation from growth to value," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. "The companies that were laggards before, like financials and energy, have ruled the roost lately."

Among individual stocks, tech led the way. Tesla gained 4.3% and Amazon rose 0.8%, although Apple was down 0.4%.

General Electric fell 5.7% after agreeing to agreed to combine its jet-leasing unit with rival AerCap and shut down its GE Capital unit.

GameStop, a favorite of day traders, jumped 19%.

Investors are awaiting the auction of $38 billion in 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday. The U.S. government's extraordinary borrowing spree is starting to test investors' appetite for new Treasury debt, which is also contributing to pushing yields higher.

Federal Reserve officials have said they would allow inflation to exceed 2% for a spell, before tightening policy. That might take longer than many investors are anticipating, said Willem Sels, chief investment officer at HSBC Private Bank.

"Inflation is still capped by the fact that the demand is still relatively weak in a lot of sectors," he said. In the longer term, Mr. Sels expects inflation to be low, as government stimulus measures are followed by stringent belt tightening. "It will take a long time before we get to the 2% target."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Germany's Adidas rose over 4% after reporting sales that beat analysts forecasts and unveiling a strategy targeting online shopping.

Asian stock markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% while Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged down less than 0.1%.

