Tech Surges Ahead Of Amazon, Google Earnings Later In Week -- Tech Roundup

02/01/2021 | 05:14pm EST
Shares of technology companies rallied as fears about day trader raids on the stock market subsided.

Shares of Tesla rose sharply after a correction last week in the wake of the electric-car maker's earnings report.

Amazon.com shares rallied ahead of the online megastore's quarterly earnings report. Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose in advance of its earnings report, and as Ford Motor said it plans to use the Android operating system to power its vehicle display screens starting in 2023, an acknowledgment of the increasingly high-tech expectations for vehicle dashboards.

After a 40-year career in finance, Mark Hawkins is retiring as business software maker Salesforce.com's chief financial officer, to be succeeded by fellow executive Amy Weaver.

Activant Capital Group, an investment firm specializing in software, Internet of things and data is seeking investors for a new fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.60% 1893.07 Delayed Quote.4.26%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.85% 10.83 Delayed Quote.19.80%
HAWKINS, INC. 2.42% 56.26 Delayed Quote.5.01%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 1.29% 228.46 Delayed Quote.1.36%
TESLA, INC. 5.83% 839.81 Delayed Quote.12.45%
