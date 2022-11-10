Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Surges on Inflation Data, Yield Drop -- Tech Roundup

11/10/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies registered their biggest gains of the year after a weaker-than-expected inflation reading caused a plunge in Treasury yields, diminishing a major worry for the sector.

The yield on the two-year Treasury incurred its biggest decline since 2008. The stock gains were also stark, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 7%.

"The impetus came from a drop in inflation ... that said, I think this reaction is just absolutely incredible," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

"We've talked about the fact there might be people sitting on the sidelines waiting for something ... those who were waiting came out of hibernation."

The PHLX SOXX Semiconductor index rose by about 10%, with additional support provided by reports that President Biden would meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday.

Amazon.com surged after reports the online megastore was launching an expansive review of costs.

Apple shares also jumped, adding billions of dollars to the value of the largest U.S. company by market capitalization.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX lent billions of dollars worth of customer assets to fund risky bets by its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, a maneuver that founder Sam Bankman-Fried admitted was a mistake, and which could be the death knell for FTX. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 8.90% 146.87 Delayed Quote.-21.44%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 7.35% 11114.15 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pThe securities commission of the bahamas says took action to fre…
RE
05:55pNASA Assesses Moon Rocket Following Hurricane Nicole
DJ
05:52pCitigroup, funds in talks to end lawsuit over errant $500 million Revlon payment
RE
05:51pMeatpacker JBS's plunging profit beats forecasts
RE
05:48pFtx.com's assets have been frozen by the bahamas securities comm…
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 2.25% to 100.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 1.95% to $1.0209 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 3.15% to $1.1715 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Lost 3.71% to 140.97 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pCrypto broker Genesis discloses locked funds on FTX
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4Tata Motors falls as core earnings fail to impress
5SIXT-STAEMME : Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS