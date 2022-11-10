Tech Surges on Inflation Data, Yield Drop -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies registered their biggest gains of the year after a weaker-than-expected inflation reading caused a plunge in Treasury yields, diminishing a major worry for the sector.

The yield on the two-year Treasury incurred its biggest decline since 2008. The stock gains were also stark, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 7%.

"The impetus came from a drop in inflation ... that said, I think this reaction is just absolutely incredible," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

"We've talked about the fact there might be people sitting on the sidelines waiting for something ... those who were waiting came out of hibernation."

The PHLX SOXX Semiconductor index rose by about 10%, with additional support provided by reports that President Biden would meet with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday.

Amazon.com surged after reports the online megastore was launching an expansive review of costs.

Apple shares also jumped, adding billions of dollars to the value of the largest U.S. company by market capitalization.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX lent billions of dollars worth of customer assets to fund risky bets by its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, a maneuver that founder Sam Bankman-Fried admitted was a mistake, and which could be the death knell for FTX.

