Shares of technology companies ticked down as an artificial-intelligence rally stalled.

Nvidia shares were flat, a session after adding $277 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest chunk of market value ever added to a publicly traded company during a single session.

Shares of Intuitive Machines rallied after the startup's lunar craft made a successful moon landing.

Carvana shares leapt after the online auto-sales concern posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of some investors' expectations. "With some sentiment and positioning indicators looking elevated, we do now see a higher risk of a modest pullback in the coming months," said David Lefkowitz, head of equities at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management.

Shares of online travel agency Booking Holdings tumbled.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1804ET