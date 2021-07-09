Tech Ticks Higher Amid Value Bias -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

The SPDR Select Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, is testing all-time highs.

China ordered mobile app stores to remove 25 more apps operated by Didi Global's China arm, saying the apps illegally collect personal data, escalating its regulatory actions against the ride-hailing company.

App research company App Annie is exploring its strategic options, including the possibility of making an acquisition or going public, Chief Executive Ted Krantz said.

