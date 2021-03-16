Log in
Tech Ticks Up As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield Views -- Tech Roundup

03/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose as investors rotated back into the sector ahead of the Federal Reserve's Wednesday statement.

A relatively strong inverse correlation between Treasury yields and the tech sector has developed as stock investors take cues from the bond market on risk assessment.

Digital trading platform eToro Group plans to go public through a deal to combine with a blank-check company that would value the business at about $10.4 billion.

Electric car maker Tesla fell sharply, returning to the cusp of bear-market territory, after reports that a vehicle crashed into an eighteen-wheeler vehicle, an incident that followed similar accidents that happened while vehicles were in self-driving mode.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 1701ET

