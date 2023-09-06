Shares of technology companies companies fell sharply as traders reassessed their risk allocations based on an increase in Treasury yields.

The method of evaluating future earnings depends, in large part on the "risk-free" rate of return on Treasury bonds, which is now testing multiyear highs.

Google parent Alphabet reached a tentative settlement with a coalition of states to resolve antitrust litigation accusing the company of operating a monopoly with its Google Play app store.

Elon Musk tapped SpaceX, the rocket maker he oversees as chief executive, for a $1 billion loan around the time he was acquiring the social-media company formerly known as Twitter.

IronNet, a cybersecurity company founded by former National Security Agency officials, said in a regulatory filing that it would furlough most of its workers and explore options including bankruptcy.

WeWork, the office-sharing company that warned in August that it may not be able to stay in business, said it's seeking to renegotiate all of its global leases.

Apple shares tumbled after China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them to the officer.

