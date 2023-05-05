Shares of technology companies rallied after a surprisingly resilient earnings performance from Apple.

Apple shares rose after the iPhone giant posted fiscal second-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street expectations as phones and services were bigger sellers than anticipated.

Fortinet shares rose after the security-software concern posted first-quarter earnings ahead of some investors' expectations. "It resuscitated the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1740ET