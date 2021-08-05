Log in
Tech Up After Chip Makers Address Shortages -- Tech Roundup

08/05/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose as chip makers responded to global supply-chain logjams.

Foxconn Technology, the world's biggest electronics contract manufacturer, said it would acquire a semiconductor manufacturing facility, taking the company deeper into the chip business at a time of unprecedented global strain.

Chip designer Qualcomm made a $4.6 billion offer to buy auto-technology company Veoneer, moving to outbid Magna International as the semiconductor company's new chief seeks to expand beyond the core mobile-phone chip business.

Amazon.com said it would delay the office return for corporate employees until 2022 as conditions around the Covid-19 pandemic evolve.

Shares of Kuaishou Technology, owner of a popular Chinese short-video platform that competes with ByteDance, fell sharply after it took down a U.S. app and the sector it operates in was criticized by a state-media outlet.

Shares of electric car makers rose after President Biden signed a pledge that half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. would be electric vehicles by 2030.

Computer game maker Zynga saw shares fall sharply after hours as it delayed the launch of the latest edition of FarmVille and warned that gamers are engaging less in recent months. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

