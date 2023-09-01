Shares of technology companies companies ticked up amid mixed earnings reports.

Shares of chipmaker Broadcom fell sharply after the chipmaker logged second-quarter profit shy of some Wall Street tarets.

Shares of hardware and services giant Dell Technologies rose after it posted better-than-expected financial results, beating expectations for both its personal-computer and enterprise infrastructure units.

Tesla unveiled its long-awaited updated Model 3 with a longer range as it seeks to maintain its title as the world's leading electric-vehicle maker.

Richtech Robotics plans to sell 3 million Class B shares at $4 to $6 a share in its upcoming initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol RR.

