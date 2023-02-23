Tech Up After Nvidia Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies surged after strong earnings from one bellwether.

Nvidia shares rallied after the maker of high-powered chips posted a slowdown in quarterly revenue that was not as severe as anticipated, and said the budding artificial-intelligence craze would generate additional demand.

An eBay executive echoed warnings from other tech companies, saying it was too early to assess growth prospects for the second half of the year.

