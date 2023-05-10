Shares of technology companies rose after soft inflation data spurred hopes for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The tech sector is particularly sensitive to moves in Treasury yields. A June rate pause from the Fed a "done deal," but investors have overestimated the likelihood of a rate cut, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

Google parent Alphabet unveiled new artificial-intelligence features. Google unveiled conversational features for its search engine and made its chatbot Bard widely available for English speakers, the latest gambit in an increasingly competitive race against Microsoft and smaller startups on AI products.

"With AI, and there's no question that it's a game changer, but the question is what type of regulation whether self-imposed or from government entity will come," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"It limits earnings potential...[but] I don't think it eliminates or gets rid of AI and its potential," Mr. Pursche added.

Airbnb shares plunged after the home-sharing Web site's forecast for summer travel lagged investors' expectations.

