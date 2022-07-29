Log in
News: Latest News
Tech Up After Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup

07/29/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose after strong earnings from two of the largest tech giants.

Amazon.com rose by more than 10% after the online megastore's sales growth remained strong, revealing few signs of the belt-tightening reported by Walmart, Procter & Gamble and others.

"You look at Amazon and Apple, and they did very well with the mid- to upper level wage earners," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "If you start seeing that cohort pull back spending, you'll start to see issues in the economy."

Apple shares rallied after it posted earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates, and as Chief Executive Tim Cook said there were no obvious macroeconomic headwinds slowing its crucial iPhone business, where sales rose.

"Apple is not fully immune to broader macro challenges and...is seeing a slowdown in spending impacting sales of more discretionary products such as Wearables, and Services such as digital advertising," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.

"Nevertheless...Apple's sticky customer base, continued product/services innovation, and more staples-like offerings keep Apple more insulated from these challenges than peers, limiting downside earnings."

In contrast, Intel shares plunged after the chip giant said second-quarter revenue toppled 22% from first-quarter levels.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.28% 162.51 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
INTEL CORPORATION -8.56% 36.31 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 3.11% 209.92 Delayed Quote.27.17%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.63% 84.3 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
WALMART INC. 1.77% 132.05 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
HOT NEWS