Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Up After Strong Round of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

02/04/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose after a strong round of earnings.

PayPal shares rallied after the electronic-payment concern posted a marked increase in fourth-quarter revenue.

Shares of online auction-house eBay rallied after its growth projections and quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates.

Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell sharply after it posted quarterly revenue short of some Wall Street targets.

IAC/InterActiveCorp shares rose after its quarterly earnings report. Qualcomm shares fell after the chip designer's results lagged high expectations, suggesting 5G data networks are not as much of a bonanza for chipmakers as hoped.

Online genetic-test provider 23andMe is teaming up with a blank-check company backed by British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group to go public in a deal that values the company at $3.5 billion, including debt. There has been a historic boom in "special acquisition companies," which only acquire businesses after flotation on public markets.

Social-media platforms Snap and Pinterest added millions more new users than expected in their latest quarters, showing strong growth in social-media use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Snap fell after hours as the growth disappointed some investors, while Pinterest shares gained.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 5.31% 61.12 Delayed Quote.15.50%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 7.36% 270.43 Delayed Quote.7.56%
PINTEREST, INC. 0.91% 77.84 Delayed Quote.17.06%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED -8.83% 147.97 Delayed Quote.8.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24aGilead forecasts 2021 results above Wall Street estimates
RE
11:21aTech Up After Strong Round of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:20aFinancials Up With Yield On 10-Year Treasury -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:18aLooming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
RE
11:18aAppalachia gas producer Alta Resources exploring $3 bln sale -sources
RE
11:17aNew UK regulator to be able to enforce audit, consulting split at big accountancy firms - Sky News
RE
11:15aFord boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss
RE
11:14aConsumer Cos Up After Weekly Jobless Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:12aOne of a few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck CEO Frazier to retire
RE
11:08aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs amid upbeat earnings, data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
3BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ