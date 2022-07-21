Log in
Tech Up After Tesla Earnings -- Tech Roundup

07/21/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose after generally strong earnings.

Tesla shares surged after the electric-car maker posted second-quarter profit that fell to a lesser extent than analysts had anticipated, as it navigated the impact of Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns.

German business software concern SAP fell after it reported lower profit and cut its outlook for the full year, as its withdrawal from Russia hit revenues from its software and cloud businesses.

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is laying off one-quarter of its workforce, the latest business in the digital-assets sector to scale back following a sharp decline in cryptocurrencies.

Samsung Electronics floated the prospect of investing nearly $200 billion for 11 new chip-making plants in Texas over the next two decades. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.15% 61800 End-of-day quote.-21.07%
TESLA, INC. 9.78% 815.12 Delayed Quote.-30.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.92% 58.0046 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
HOT NEWS