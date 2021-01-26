Log in
Tech Up Ahead Of Earnings, Microsoft Adds To Gains After Bell -- Tech Roundup

01/26/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Shares of technology companies rose ahead of earnings from major players.

Shares of software giant Microsoft, which reported earnings after the bell, hit their highest-ever level as investors bet it would see demand for software rise during lockdowns as work and education migrated online. Sure enough, Microsoft added to gains after the bell.

Online megastore Amazon.com, which reports earnings next week, is planning to add 3,000 employees in its corporate ranks in the Boston area, one of a number of expansions of technology jobs in major American cities for the company.

Technology services-focused investment firm Sunstone Partners placed another bet on the growth of enterprise software platform ServiceNow, seeking to put as much as $100 million into companies that use the platform. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.22% 232.33 Delayed Quote.1.59%
SERVICENOW INC. -1.01% 532.46 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
